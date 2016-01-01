Overview

Dr. Olakunle Akinboboye, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosedale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan.



Dr. Akinboboye works at Queens Heart Institute in Rosedale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.