Dr. Olanma Okoji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olanma Okoji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Okoji works at
Locations
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okoji is hands down the best Dr.! Finally, a doctor who really listened to me believed my symptoms. She has worked with me in every aspect to get me back on track. I have lost 11 pounds, I feel so much better mentally and physically. I am so glad that I took the time to leave the 2 other gastroenterologists and go with a doctor who was relatable, very knowledgeable, down to earth, and still highly professional. Dr. Okoji knows her profession. She recommended OTC and organic-based remedies that worked. I trust her.
About Dr. Olanma Okoji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Igbo and Spanish
- 1457678492
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
