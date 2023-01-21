Dr. Olanrewaju Jimoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olanrewaju Jimoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Olanrewaju Jimoh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belmont, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Jimoh works at
Locations
1
Carolina Digestive Health Associates1223 Spruce St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 820-9430
2
Carolina Digestive Health Associates705 Griffith St Ste 205, Davidson, NC 28036 Directions (704) 396-5137
3
Carolina Digestive Hlth Assocs300 Billingsley Rd Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 372-7974
4
Carolina Digestive Health Associates1105 Spruce St # 101, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 480-3916
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimoh?
Very passionate about his role to help find the best solution for your issue. This area is lucky to have someone that has expertise in this field. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Olanrewaju Jimoh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1053671586
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimoh works at
Dr. Jimoh has seen patients for Indigestion, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimoh speaks Spanish and Yoruba.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.