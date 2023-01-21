Overview

Dr. Olanrewaju Jimoh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belmont, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Jimoh works at Carolina Digestive Hlth Assocs in Belmont, NC with other offices in Davidson, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.