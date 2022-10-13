Overview of Dr. Olaoluwa Odofin, MD

Dr. Olaoluwa Odofin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin / Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Odofin works at Huntsville Internal Medcn Assoc in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.