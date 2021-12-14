Dr. Olatilewa Awe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olatilewa Awe, MD
Overview of Dr. Olatilewa Awe, MD
Dr. Olatilewa Awe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO.
Dr. Awe's Office Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurosurgery802 N Riverside Rd Ste 150, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a traumatic subdural hematoma, I was unconscious they tell me I would have died if I did not have surgery. i needed another surgery for more bleeding but i am back home now after rehab.
About Dr. Olatilewa Awe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1891080503
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Awe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Awe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.