Dr. Olatz Ormazabal, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Olatz Ormazabal, MD

Dr. Olatz Ormazabal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from The Basque Country University, Spain and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Ormazabal works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ormazabal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Medical Center Building C
    3124 S 19th St Ste 240, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Disorders
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diagnostic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genital Herpes
Gout
Gynecologic Disorders
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hearing Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneurop
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Nov 12, 2021
    As a matter of fact, I just did recommend Dr Ormazabal to a friend on the phone! Doctor O is my primary physician, and I have complete trust in her. When I have questions, I use MyChart to ask them to her, and I get a very useful and prompt response. I am a picky patient, and I sometimes create obstacles to doctors by asking educated (I have a degree in biology myself) questions, and I always get answers I can truly accept. I can't say that about every doctor I've had.
    Roger T — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Olatz Ormazabal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255770699
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Basque Country University, Spain
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olatz Ormazabal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ormazabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ormazabal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ormazabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ormazabal works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ormazabal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ormazabal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ormazabal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ormazabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ormazabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

