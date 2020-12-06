Overview of Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD

Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University, Bulgaria and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Sulaiman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.