Dr. Olayinka Ayeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olayinka Ayeni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ayeni works at
Olayinka M. Ayeni M.D PLLC6601 Cypresswood Dr Ste 219, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (713) 783-8889Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Nurses and Doctor are very professional,caring, thorough and attentive to details.Very clean office,Respectful team members and accommodating to patients.I highly recommend this Dr. because he respects his patient's time,a good listener and highly informed in his field.
About Dr. Olayinka Ayeni, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- El Paso Psychiatric Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ayeni has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
