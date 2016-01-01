Dr. Olayinka Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olayinka Harding, MD
Overview
Dr. Olayinka Harding, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Harding works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FirstMed Health And Wellness Center400 Shadow Ln Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 731-0909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harding?
About Dr. Olayinka Harding, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1629288451
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.