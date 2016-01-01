Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD
Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
-
1
Bethsaida Nephrology and Internal Medicine1405 Jacaman Rd Ste 102, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 568-9657
-
2
Victory Kidney Clinic P.A.902 Houston St, Laredo, TX 78040 Directions (956) 523-8652
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
About Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871876011
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.