Dr. Olayinka Omololu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Omololu works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.