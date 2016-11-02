Overview of Dr. Olcay Aksoy, MD

Dr. Olcay Aksoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Aksoy works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.