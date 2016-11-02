Dr. Olcay Aksoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olcay Aksoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-6104
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very helpful and kind cardiovascular professor. Helped reassure and advise me when I was diagnosed with absolute bradycardia (low heart beat) and right bundle branch block (a condition that causes the heart to "fire" in an unusual pattern). I am reassured now that this condition is benign and manageable. Dr. Aksoy took the time to discuss my sporting passion (rowing) and he encouraged me to continue with this endeavour. I have already recommended him to other people. He is a safe pair of hands!
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1881748630
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Aksoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aksoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aksoy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aksoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aksoy has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aksoy speaks Turkish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.