Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Heggeness works at CareMore Medical Group Inc in Lawndale, CA with other offices in Santa Fe Springs, CA and Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lawndale Office
    15230 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 863-8774
  2
    Santa Fe Springs Office
    10210 Orr and Day Rd Ste A, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 863-8774
  3
    Steven J Weiss MD Inc
    11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 107, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 861-0897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Prime Health Services
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518911908
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heggeness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heggeness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heggeness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heggeness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heggeness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heggeness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heggeness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

