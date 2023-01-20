Overview

Dr. Oleana Lamendola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine at New Orleans.



Dr. Lamendola works at Baton Rouge General Physicians - Primary Care Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.