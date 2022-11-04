Overview

Dr. Oleg Chebotarev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev a A Bogomolets/Ukrainian State Institute Kiev Ukraine|Ukraine State Med University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Chebotarev works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI, Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.