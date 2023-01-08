Dr. Froymovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD
Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Princeton, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Burnett Medical Center and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Dr. Froymovich works at
Dr. Froymovich's Office Locations
-
1
Fairview Northland Specialty Care Clinics911 Northland Dr, Princeton, MN 55371 Directions (763) 389-6353
-
2
Burnett Medical Center Inc257 W Saint George Ave, Grantsburg, WI 54840 Directions (715) 463-5353
-
3
Fairview Express Care919 Northland Dr, Princeton, MN 55371 Directions (763) 389-3344
-
4
M. Health Fairview Clinic Elk River290 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 241-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Burnett Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like a lump on the side of my throat, & it was increasingly difficult to swallow & I lost my voice by the end of the day. I was limited to a whisper for many weeks, & was not able to swallow my own saliva. I survived by drinking fruit juice & Gatorade type drinks, & lost over 21 lbs, over a pound a day, while waiting to be seen by my primary or Dr. Froymovich as the medical systems registration & scheduling people do not understand the clinical significance of issues. When I was finaly able to see Dr. Froymovich he diagnosed my condition immediately. He could not determine a cause, nor that it would resolve. He managed my care conservatively & referred me to the Lion's Voice Clinic at the University campus. After many, many months I slowly regained most of my voice back. I had extensive public speaking experience & was able to apply my training for that with the coaching & guidance from the therapist that Dr. Froymovich referred me to & restored my communication abilities.
About Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1417912015
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Froymovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Froymovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Froymovich works at
Dr. Froymovich speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Froymovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froymovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froymovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froymovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.