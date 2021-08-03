Dr. Oleg Gligich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gligich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleg Gligich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oleg Gligich, MD
Dr. Oleg Gligich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gligich's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center4306 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-3310
Mount Siani Aventura Cancer Center2845 Aventura Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
TO ME IS AM EXCELENT DR. have the time with his patient the only difficult with him is how to spell well his name I give him five ***** R. Demblans
About Dr. Oleg Gligich, MD
- Hematology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1215224126
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
