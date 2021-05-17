Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD
Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Gorenburg's Office Locations
Clear View Medical P.c.176 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 484-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very thorough and very nice. Explained everything.
