Overview

Dr. Oleg Katcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Katcher works at Oleg A Katcher MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.