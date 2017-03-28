Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD
Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-6106Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Suny Health Science Center At Syracuse550 Harrison St Ste 130, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Lewis County General Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
very good dr...I had kidney cancer....I had to have my kidney removed...
About Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679742134
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.