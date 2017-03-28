Overview of Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD

Dr. Oleg Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.