Overview of Dr. Oleg Alec Vishnevsky, MD

Dr. Oleg Alec Vishnevsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vishnevsky works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.