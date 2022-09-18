Dr. Oleh Akchurin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akchurin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleh Akchurin, MD
Overview of Dr. Oleh Akchurin, MD
Dr. Oleh Akchurin, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Vinnica Medical University|Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Akchurin's Office Locations
Pediatric Nephrology505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akchurin has been a great doctor and we trust him completely. He is very knowledgeable, allocates all the time needed to do a thorough examination as well as explain each step to the parents to keep us in the loop. He always follows up to check how my child is doing, and proactively monitors the case without us having to contact or ask him. He is always reachable, always patient and always a great source of comfort for our family knowing that our child is in great hands. I strongly recommend Dr Akchurin, and we feel very lucky that he is our child’s doctor. Special thanks to his assistant Wanda, who works tirelessly to find us the best scheduling options for visits and tests.
About Dr. Oleh Akchurin, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1215193230
Education & Certifications
- Vinnica Medical University|Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akchurin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akchurin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akchurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akchurin speaks Ukrainian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akchurin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akchurin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akchurin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akchurin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.