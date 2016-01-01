Dr. Oleksandr Kovalchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovalchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleksandr Kovalchuk, MD
Dr. Oleksandr Kovalchuk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Kovalchuk works at
Dr. Kovalchuk's Office Locations
Ocala Critical Care & Kidney Group2980 SE 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Kidney Group Inc8613 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Regional Kidney Center East2870 SE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-9140
Ocala Regional Kidney Center East2860 SE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-8758
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437390788
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
