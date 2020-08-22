Overview of Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD

Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cernovitskij Medical Institute and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Osipchuk works at Oleksandr Osipchuk MD Phd Psych in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.