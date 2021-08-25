Overview of Dr. Oleksandr Stupnytskyi, MD

Dr. Oleksandr Stupnytskyi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Stupnytskyi works at Eagle Medicine Associates in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.