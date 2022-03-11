Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD
Overview of Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD
Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Dryn works at
Dr. Dryn's Office Locations
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dryn treats my mother. She is very professional, caring and extremely detailed. I highly recommend her for anyone searching for a Neurology Specialist.
About Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1366861510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dryn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dryn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dryn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dryn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dryn.
