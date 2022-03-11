See All Neurologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD

Neurology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD

Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. 

Dr. Dryn works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dryn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic PC
    8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Functional Movement Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Functional Movement Screening

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD

  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366861510
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oleksandra Dryn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dryn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dryn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dryn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dryn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dryn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dryn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

