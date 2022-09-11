Overview

Dr. Brad Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.



Dr. Burns works at Brad Burns, M.D. in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.