Overview

Dr. Olexandr Smolensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Smolensky works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.