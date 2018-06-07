Dr. Smolensky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olexandr Smolensky, MD
Overview
Dr. Olexandr Smolensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Smolensky works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smolensky?
Dr. Alex is soft-spoken, knowledgeable, comforting and reassuring. I feel as if I am in good hands under his care.
About Dr. Olexandr Smolensky, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962650440
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolensky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolensky works at
Dr. Smolensky has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolensky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolensky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.