See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (29)
Map Pin Small Bellaire, TX
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD

Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bachilo works at Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bachilo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa
    6300 West Loop S Ste 620, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Acne
Acne Keloid
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Acne
Acne Keloid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bachilo?

    Dec 09, 2022
    I was first impressed with Dr Bachilo’s bedside manner. I felt her to be genuine. I had an change of implants because they were starting to want to go under my armpits. She also found a way to help them from going that way again. hopefully, If my body wants to cooperate. I had some lipo done on love handles and that fat put into the right place and i feel much better. I love how my chest looks now. I plan to return for more. I also do som other various beauty treatments there, wrinkel relaxer and something else to smooth out lines. I don’t remember the name of that?. I love going to her office. Everyone there is so nice, so helpful. Just down to earth and professional at the same time. There is absolutely no attitude in that office. Im a lifer! I feel very fortunate to have found Dr.Bachilo right when I moved to Houston. I highly recommend!
    Theresa Barbaro Lawton — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bachilo to family and friends

    Dr. Bachilo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bachilo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD.

    About Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538454731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachilo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachilo works at Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bachilo’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachilo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachilo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.