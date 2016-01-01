Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olga Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Becker, MD
Dr. Olga Becker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Zaporoz Med Institute.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-6394
Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services of Ca LLC8775 Aero Dr Ste 238, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 930-9524Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olga Becker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Norwegian
- 1083644710
Education & Certifications
- Zaporoz Med Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker speaks Norwegian.
