Dr. Olga Becker, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Olga Becker, MD

Dr. Olga Becker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Zaporoz Med Institute.

Dr. Becker works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1
    Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-6394
  2
    Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services of Ca LLC
    8775 Aero Dr Ste 238, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 930-9524
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Olga Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Norwegian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083644710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Zaporoz Med Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

