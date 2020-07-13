Dr. Olga Bogdanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Bogdanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Bogdanova, MD
Dr. Olga Bogdanova, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL.
Dr. Bogdanova's Office Locations
1
Neurological Specialists PC100 Medical Center Dr Ste 402, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3571
2
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3571
3
Gadsden Endoscopy LLC820 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3571
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bogdonova is very professional and courteous. Makes sure you understand her directions and what to do if something doesn't go according to plan. Your questions are always answered to where you can understand.
About Dr. Olga Bogdanova, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogdanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogdanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogdanova speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdanova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogdanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogdanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.