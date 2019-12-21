See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside.

Dr. Bunimovich works at Upmc Work Partners Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Work Partners Oakland
    3708 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-4279
  2. 2
    Shadyside Place UPMC Dermatology
    580 S Aiken Ave Ste 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 864-7887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Shadyside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Telogen Effluvium
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457509788
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    • W Los Angeles VA
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunimovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunimovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunimovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunimovich works at Upmc Work Partners Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bunimovich’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunimovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunimovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunimovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunimovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

