Dr. Olga Demidova, DO is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.
Helix Dermatology And Skin Surgery Institute, LLC3690 Orange Pl Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 794-0004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
I was treated over a telemedicine visit for psoriasis and was able to complete my visit without taking the time off work. My Doctor treats my psoriasis and my son's acne.
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Demidova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demidova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demidova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demidova has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demidova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Demidova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demidova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demidova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demidova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.