Dr. Olga Fermo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Fermo's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fermo was very thorough & took her time covering everything. I was really pleased to have the peace of mind when I left her office.
About Dr. Olga Fermo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine Program Yale School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
