Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Mojdeh Talebian M.d. Inc.2950 Whipple Ave Ste 4, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 216-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have Bronchiectasis which caused excessive phlegm in my lungs and incessant coughing. Dr Fortenko patiently and expertly helped me deal with it. She is a highly professional and personable doctor who is not only concerned about my lungs but my overall health. She is one of the best doctors I have ever had. And at my age, I’ve had a lot!
About Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1154596336
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UC Davis
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
