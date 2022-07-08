Overview of Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD

Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Lvov Institute Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Gaftanyuk works at Shrewsbury Medical Group in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.