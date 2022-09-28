Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginzburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD
Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They completed their residency with Butterworth Hospital
Dr. Ginzburg works at
Dr. Ginzburg's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginzburg?
Anyone who has Dr. Olga Ginzberg for a Primary Care physician is very lucky. She is very sharp, she never rushes her patients, she listens and solves problems in the most expedient manner. Her office runs like a well oiled machine with the most pleasant office staff that I have ever encountered in a medical office. In four years I have never waited past my appointment time. Her PA, Misty, is the best. If I could give them ten stars, I would.
About Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1891723482
Education & Certifications
- Butterworth Hospital
- St. Petersburg Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginzburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginzburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginzburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginzburg works at
Dr. Ginzburg speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginzburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginzburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginzburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginzburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.