Dr. Olga Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Goodman, MD
Dr. Olga Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine Rheumatology Fellowship
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
OrthoIllinois - Injury Express Walk-In Injury Care5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Rheumatic Disease Center Physicians150 N River Rd Ste 270, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- The Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Dr. Goodman is an amazing doctor. She does not waste anytime dismissing your issues and gets right to taking care of you. After 5 years of going from doctor to doctor, she diagnosed me in 1 week. Also the entire staff is nice and caring and you never have to wait long.
About Dr. Olga Goodman, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
- 1407081698
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine Rheumatology Fellowship
- Western Michigan University Internal Medicine - Pediatrics Residency Program
- Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.