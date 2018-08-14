Overview

Dr. Olga Goulko, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Sechenov Med Institute Moscow Russia.



Dr. Goulko works at DERMATOLOGY & LASER SURGERY CENTER in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.