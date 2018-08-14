Dr. Olga Goulko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Goulko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olga Goulko, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Sechenov Med Institute Moscow Russia.
Dermatology & Laser Surgery Ctr2125 Center Ave Ste 200, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Such an amazing and knowledgable doctor. Dr Goulko was able to reverse damage that was provided by another doctor.
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1710094578
- Einstein Affil Hosps
- First Moscow Sechenov Med Institute Moscow Russia
Dr. Goulko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goulko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goulko works at
Dr. Goulko has seen patients for Acne, and more.
Dr. Goulko speaks Russian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.