Dr. Olga Kaliebe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Kaliebe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Kaliebe works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4023
Tampa Endocrine Clinic601 S ARMENIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 392-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a type 1 diabetic for 25 years. When I became an adult and came to Florida, it became hard to find an endocrinologist who could work with me and actually help me achieve good control. I had horrible A1C results with others and as soon as I saw her I immediately improved! Dr. Kaliebe has been amazing at answering my questions and working with me to achieve healthy goals especially through pregnancy. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Olga Kaliebe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1003810417
