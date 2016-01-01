See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Olga Kamova, MD

Internal Medicine
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olga Kamova, MD

Dr. Olga Kamova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALTAJSKIJ MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Kamova works at Mercy Geriatrics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kamova's Office Locations

    Mercy Geriatrics
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6017B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-4659
    Bethesda Meadow
    322 OLD STATE RD, Ballwin, MO 63021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 227-3431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Olga Kamova, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306096268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALTAJSKIJ MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

