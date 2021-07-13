See All General Surgeons in Jamaica Plain, MA
Dr. Olga Kantor, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Jamaica Plain, MA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olga Kantor, MD

Dr. Olga Kantor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Kantor works at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kantor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Faulkner Hospital
    1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7179
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Dana-farber Cancer Institute
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-4942
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    300 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-3800
  4. 4
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8290
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2021
    She went above and beyond for me around my mastectomy. Made sure I was talking to a therapist- contacted my PCP. Checked on me before surgery, the night after, the morning after. Told me she’d help me figure out if gastric bypass was right for me before reconstruction. She’s going to help me find a way to get reconstruction. (I’m in my early thirties.) I know she probably has dozens of patients, but she really made me feel like I had a superhero holding my hand through a terrifying process. I can’t even begin to explain how much that matters to me. I don’t think it’s crazy to say that she’ll always be in my heart for that.
    Hazel Everett — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olga Kantor, MD
    About Dr. Olga Kantor, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417202623
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
