Overview of Dr. Olga Khait-Palant, MD

Dr. Olga Khait-Palant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kent, WA. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Khait-Palant works at MultiCare Kent Clinic in Kent, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.