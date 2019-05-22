Dr. Kheyson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Kheyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Kheyson, MD
Dr. Olga Kheyson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Kheyson works at
Dr. Kheyson's Office Locations
-
1
Primecare Medical Service PC3371 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (929) 203-9494
-
2
Sisters of Charity Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kheyson?
Dr. Kheyson is warm, knowledgeable, and caring — she is the kind of doctor that takes the time to explain, discuss, listen and includes me in all decisions about my healthcare. Simply put, she is an amazing woman who is immensely gifted at what she does — she is the kind of the doctor that is there for her patients and ensures they are well taken care of. Her staff/assistant is welcoming, extremely kind, accommodating, and works swiftly and efficiently. I wasn’t even a patient of hers when I contacted her with an emergency, yet she made sure she was available to see me as soon as possible. Sometimes, I even get calls to see her and schedule a visit the very next day which is amazing. After my first conversation with her it felt as though I was speaking to family, a sister, or a good friend that I’ve known forever. She is aggressive at tackling/treating the problem at hand, and orders all necessary tests to make sure she has eliminated all possible causes of my symptoms — I am confident
About Dr. Olga Kheyson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871971051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheyson works at
Dr. Kheyson has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.