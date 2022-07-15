Dr. Olga Konykhov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konykhov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Konykhov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Pepose Vision Institute
Opticare Eye Health and Vision Center87 Grandview Ave Ste B, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-2020
Jeffrey Kaplan MD LLC4699 Main St Ste 106, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-8182
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
MultiPlan
Absolutely a fantastic surgeon. Another surgeon would not take me on because my cataracts were too dense and I have several risk factors. Of course, I was very apprehensive - but she assurred me she has done thousands of surgeries. Sure enough, she delivered beuatiful results. Seeing great! And by the way, her bedside manners are excellent!!! She gives you time and attention
Ophthalmology
English, Russian and Spanish
- 1245375880
Pepose Vision Institute
St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
North Shore University Hospital
