Overview of Dr. Olga Kromo, MD

Dr. Olga Kromo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kromo works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.