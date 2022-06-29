Dr. Olga Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Lerner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group12660 Riverside Dr Ste 310, North Hollywood, CA 91607 Directions (818) 755-0391
- 2 191 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 260-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was my favorite Endocrinologist unfortunately Lakeside closed their Endocrinology offices. Very sad
About Dr. Olga Lerner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902093693
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
