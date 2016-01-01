Dr. Olga Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS PINAR DEL RIO.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Lopez Medical Practice LLC351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 403, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 643-6447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Olga Lopez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1871521765
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS PINAR DEL RIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.