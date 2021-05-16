Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luepschen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM
Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Luepschen works at
Dr. Luepschen's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Lab4200 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 314-9255
-
2
Gentle Foot Care Center2 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luepschen?
Dr Olga & staff are wonderful! The Dr doesn't mince words. She gets right to the point & doesn't hesitate to tell you how to have healthy feet, from treatment to proper shoes! Her medical assistants are very knowledgeable & Dr Olga shows she has confidence in them. The office is run very efficiently and welcoming. You know it with the call you make for your first appointment. I was in terrible pain with plantars faciatus & with her treatments we avoided surgery. I am very grateful I found her.
About Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1083826812
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luepschen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luepschen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luepschen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luepschen works at
Dr. Luepschen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luepschen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luepschen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luepschen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luepschen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luepschen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luepschen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.