Dr. Olga Muldoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Muldoon's Office Locations
CHPG Women's Health2555 S Downing St Fl 1, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 316-6677Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Did you know she's one of the highest placer of IUDs in Denver? I honestly didn't know that but it makes sense because this was the *BEST* IUD experience I've ever had. She walked me through it - told me everything that was going to happen. It took literally 10 seconds to place. She gave me water and goldfish afterwards. Asked if I was okay. WOMEN - THIS IS YOUR PLACE FOR IUDS. PS. they place IUDs under anesthesia in the office if you just. can.t LIKE WHAT!?
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1972981975
